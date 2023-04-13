Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at $107,660,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and sold 140,651,616 shares valued at $1,735,265,267. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on BX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.15.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.92. 1,532,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,021,011. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $126.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.80.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

