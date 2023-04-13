Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $11.02 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.5% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $33,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CAT traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $220.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,931. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.57 and a 200-day moving average of $227.17.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.59.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

