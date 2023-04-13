Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $8.20 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,133 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.8 %

McDonald’s stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $287.53. 1,342,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,404. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $287.61. The company has a market capitalization of $210.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.82 and a 200 day moving average of $265.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 72.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.54.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.