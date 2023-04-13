Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 2.6% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $19,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,556,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,658,694. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.06. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $147.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.62.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

