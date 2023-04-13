Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3,142.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

Nasdaq Stock Performance

In related news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,198 shares of company stock worth $712,669 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NDAQ traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.28. 1,613,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485,490. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.73.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.