Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 147,235 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 82.7% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 695.8% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.52. 45,992,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,336,719. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

