McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Trimmed by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,307 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $625,965,000 after purchasing an additional 776,419 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $433,603,000 after purchasing an additional 612,854 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,007,672,000 after purchasing an additional 365,601 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.54.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

MCD traded up $2.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $287.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,667. The firm has a market cap of $210.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $287.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

