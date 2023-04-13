McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Rating Increased to Buy at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $321.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $291.54.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

MCD opened at $285.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $286.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.61.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.