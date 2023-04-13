MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 1,266 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 43,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in American International Group by 935.9% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 49,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 45,120 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,097,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,390,000 after acquiring an additional 248,030 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.45. 1,411,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,229,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $65.73.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Several analysts have commented on AIG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

