MCF Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.4% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.72. 1,828,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,084,798. The company has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.46. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.72.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

