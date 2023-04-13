MCF Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,574 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.85. 2,106,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,661,318. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $45.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.41. The firm has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

