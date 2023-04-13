MCF Advisors LLC Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after buying an additional 38,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,858,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,919,797. The company has a market capitalization of $114.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

