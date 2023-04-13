MCF Advisors LLC Has $526,000 Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,448. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.01.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.