MCF Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KGI Securities downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Comcast Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.18. 4,104,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,140,834. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $160.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.48%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

