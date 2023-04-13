MCF Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 649,189 shares of company stock worth $240,317,705 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded up $6.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $368.20. 785,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

