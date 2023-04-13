MCF Advisors LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $218.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,039,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,813,523. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $224.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,658.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,658.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,546 shares of company stock worth $12,443,957 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

