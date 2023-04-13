MCF Advisors LLC Sells 336 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $133.43. 322,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,402. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.11. The firm has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $199.97.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCI. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.07.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

