MCF Advisors LLC Sells 411 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MCF Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 45,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $621,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 589,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VYM stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.46. The stock had a trading volume of 599,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,043. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.66. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.53.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

