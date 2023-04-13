MCF Advisors LLC Trims Stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

MCF Advisors LLC lowered its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,555 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

PULS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,087. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.16. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.88 and a twelve month high of $49.47.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

