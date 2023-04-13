mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Trading 7.2% Higher

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Rating) rose 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

mdf commerce Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52.

About mdf commerce

mdf commerce inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions through SaaS solutions. It also provides commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. The company was founded on February 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

