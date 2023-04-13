mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Trading 7.2% Higher

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Rating) shares rose 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.
mdf commerce Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52.
mdf commerce Company Profile
mdf commerce inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions through SaaS solutions. It also provides commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. The company was founded on February 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.
