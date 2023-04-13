Merck & Co., Inc.’s (MRK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.40.
Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of MRK stock opened at $113.75 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,570 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $35,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
