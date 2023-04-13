Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

MTH has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Shares of MTH traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.94. 422,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,214. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.83. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $120.73.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $551,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $551,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,290,994. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 60,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $445,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

