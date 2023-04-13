Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $179.56 and last traded at $179.89. Approximately 12,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 58,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.35.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.00 and its 200 day moving average is $167.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $939.62 million, a PE ratio of -601.39 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is -220.68%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total transaction of $355,397.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total value of $355,397.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.31, for a total transaction of $300,548.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,798.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,362 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

