Metahero (HERO) Price Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Metahero (HERO) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $34.47 million and approximately $768,782.64 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metahero has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00026229 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About Metahero

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

