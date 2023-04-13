Metawar (METAWAR) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Metawar (METAWAR) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Metawar token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Metawar has traded down 48.1% against the US dollar. Metawar has a total market capitalization of $37.82 million and $5.33 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Metawar

Metawar’s genesis date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00018016 USD and is down -9.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

