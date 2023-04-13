MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,917,000 after buying an additional 165,385 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at $2,496,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,300,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,142,000 after acquiring an additional 122,759 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 325.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 118,181 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 79.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 105,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $35,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,180.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NTGR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.49. 41,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,366. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.89. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $26.79.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.52 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. NETGEAR’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

