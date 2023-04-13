MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $248,000 Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Nutanix by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 22,080,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,272,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,802,000 after acquiring an additional 432,517 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Nutanix by 1.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,241,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,016,000 after acquiring an additional 112,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Nutanix by 178.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,028,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Nutanix stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.53. 477,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,712. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.36. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $33.73.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

