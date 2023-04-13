MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 580 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,438 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,681 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 358,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,064,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.12. 15,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,119. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average is $39.53. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANIP shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

(Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.