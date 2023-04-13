Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives $1,450.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,450.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,533.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,609.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,496.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1,416.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total transaction of $14,336,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,247,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,679,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,141,000 after buying an additional 130,768 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,236,000 after purchasing an additional 72,094 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after buying an additional 67,758 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,303,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Stories

