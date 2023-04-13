Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) Shares Up 4.8%

Microlise Group plc (LON:SAAS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 165 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 165 ($2.04). 7,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 35,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157.50 ($1.95).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.16) target price on shares of Microlise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Microlise Group Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £172.36 million and a P/E ratio of 15,250.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 139.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 147.10.

About Microlise Group

Microlise Group plc provides transport management technology solutions. The company offers SaaS platform that digitizes the business processes of enterprise organizations running logistics operations. Its hardware and software technology solutions capture and analyze real-time transport and logistics data events to allow fleet operators to enhance across a range of key performance indicators, including operating efficiency, greenhouse gas emissions, and safety standards.

