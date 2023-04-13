Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) & FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) Financial Comparison

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) and FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Midwest has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOXO Technologies has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Midwest alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Midwest and FOXO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest N/A -2.90% -0.10% FOXO Technologies N/A -18,881.06% -90.78%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

32.0% of Midwest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Midwest shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Midwest and FOXO Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest $30.05 million 1.74 $7.14 million $1.91 7.32 FOXO Technologies $511,000.00 22.70 -$95.25 million N/A N/A

Midwest has higher revenue and earnings than FOXO Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Midwest and FOXO Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest 0 1 0 0 2.00 FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Midwest presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.30%. Given Midwest’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Midwest is more favorable than FOXO Technologies.

Summary

Midwest beats FOXO Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Midwest

(Get Rating)

Midwest Holding, Inc. engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

About FOXO Technologies

(Get Rating)

FOXO Technologies Inc., a technology platform company, focuses on commercializing longevity science through products and services that serve the life insurance industry. The company is developing products and services that combine longevity science with life insurance to support the consumer health and wellness engagement, and to simplify the consumer underwriting journey. It offers FOXO Labs, a services platform that integrates saliva-based epigenetic biomarkers into accelerated underwriting protocols to improve the customer underwriting journey; and FOXO Life, an insurance products platform that offers proprietary life insurance products and third-party life insurance carrier products based on bundling longevity science with life insurance. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.