Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc (LON:MINI) Insider Peter Dicks Purchases 100,000 Shares

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc (LON:MINI – Get Rating) insider Peter Dicks acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £57,000 ($70,588.24).

Miton UK MicroCap Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

LON:MINI traded up GBX 0.52 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 58.77 ($0.73). 101,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,363. The firm has a market cap of £55.62 million and a P/E ratio of -167.93. Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 55 ($0.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 88 ($1.09). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 60.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 61.30.

Miton UK MicroCap Trust Company Profile

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalizations of less than £150 million.

