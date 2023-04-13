Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc (LON:MINI) Insider Peter Dicks Purchases 100,000 Shares

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc (LON:MINI – Get Rating) insider Peter Dicks acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £57,000 ($70,588.24).
Miton UK MicroCap Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
LON:MINI traded up GBX 0.52 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 58.77 ($0.73). 101,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,363. The firm has a market cap of £55.62 million and a P/E ratio of -167.93. Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 55 ($0.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 88 ($1.09). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 60.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 61.30.
