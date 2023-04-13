Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Morgan Stanley

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

MC has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

MC opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.33.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.34 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In other news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $54,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 36,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $1,539,059.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,502.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $54,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,067 shares of company stock worth $16,395,758. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moelis & Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,434,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,059,000 after purchasing an additional 257,256 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Articles

