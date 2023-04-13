Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Rating Increased to Buy at Loop Capital

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.55% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.15.

MHK opened at $97.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $87.01 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $621,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,270.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,150 shares of company stock worth $1,374,876. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 181,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,643,000 after buying an additional 100,786 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

