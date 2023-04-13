Monero Trading Up 3.2% Over Last Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. In the last week, Monero has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $163.11 or 0.00537647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.98 billion and approximately $90.24 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,320.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.01 or 0.00309857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011287 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00074042 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.46 or 0.00433314 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003295 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,265,249 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

