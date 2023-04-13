Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.49

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.49 and traded as low as C$1.31. Moneta Gold shares last traded at C$1.33, with a volume of 524,123 shares changing hands.

Moneta Gold Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$144.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.37.

About Moneta Gold

Moneta Gold Inc operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tower gold project located to the east of Timmins. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

