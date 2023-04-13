Morgan Stanley Boosts AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $181.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $178.00 to $181.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ABBV. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.94.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $162.36 on Monday. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.02 and its 200 day moving average is $153.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $286.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.