Morgan Stanley Cuts Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target to $179.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.03.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

