Morgan Stanley Increases Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $77.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays increased their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $70.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.82. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $71.85. The company has a market cap of $95.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after buying an additional 3,301,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,618,000 after acquiring an additional 438,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,681,000 after acquiring an additional 363,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,244 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,986,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,997,000 after acquiring an additional 399,152 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

