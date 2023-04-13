Morgan Stanley Trims CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Target Price to $24.00

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

CNO opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $973.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $82,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $82,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $433,187.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,239 shares of company stock valued at $709,793. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Norges Bank bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,205,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,627,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,291,000 after purchasing an additional 761,752 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,289,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,568,000 after purchasing an additional 489,460 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1,352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 427,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 398,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,891,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Recommended Stories

