MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Shares Down 0.1%

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $75.47 and last traded at $75.47. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.58.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.64. The firm has a market cap of $533.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.06% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

