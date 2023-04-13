M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 887.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTB. Barclays dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.58.

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MTB stock opened at $116.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.53. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.00 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.14%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.