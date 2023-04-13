MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $128.47

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $128.47 and last traded at $128.47, with a volume of 2322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.21.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.77 and a 200-day moving average of $108.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.42.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

