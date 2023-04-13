MTY Food Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (TSE:MTY)

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2023

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTYGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

MTY Food Group stock opened at C$59.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.85. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$45.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.17.

About MTY Food Group

(Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Read More

Dividend History for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.