MTY Food Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

MTY Food Group stock opened at C$59.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.85. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$45.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.17.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

