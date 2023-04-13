Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Shares Up 1.8%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.53 and last traded at $36.38. 18,930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 35,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MURGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €270.00 ($293.48) to €290.00 ($315.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €326.20 ($354.57) to €320.00 ($347.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.71.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

