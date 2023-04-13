MUSE ENT NFT Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 13th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded up 26.2% against the dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $6.01 million and approximately $1.00 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00667536 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

