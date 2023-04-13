MV Oil Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.345 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

MV Oil Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 28.4% annually over the last three years.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

MV Oil Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of MV Oil Trust stock opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40. MV Oil Trust has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $16.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of MV Oil Trust

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MV Oil Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 446.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in MV Oil Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 61.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

About MV Oil Trust

(Get Rating)

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.