NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.00

NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 47 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 46.79 ($0.58), with a volume of 6500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50 ($0.58).

NAHL Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 35.13. The company has a market capitalization of £21.68 million, a PE ratio of 4,672.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69.

About NAHL Group

NAHL Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services and catastrophic injury markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

