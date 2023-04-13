Nano (XNO) Price Down 3.4% This Week

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00003009 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $121.73 million and $1.27 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nano has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,366.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.13 or 0.00309976 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00073371 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.89 or 0.00536409 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.05 or 0.00431549 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

